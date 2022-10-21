Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had tongues wagging after joking about his new presidential aspiration

Mboweni teased about coming out of retirement to put his hat in the ring for ANC president

South Africans were tickled by Mboweni's joke, with many asking if he would leave his kitchen for the job

MAGOEBASKLOOF - Former finance minister Tito Mboweni joked about throwing his hat in for African National Congress (ANC) president ahead of the December conference.

Tito Mboweni joked about wanting to be president of the African National Congress on Twitter. Image: Dwayne Senior & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The former minister took to Twitter to raise his hand and nominate himself for the esteemed position. Mboweni posted a picture of himself with the caption, "I also want to be president".

Whether Mboweni's tweet was a quip at the growing list of politicians that have put their hat in the ring for the position of ANC president is unclear.

The list of politicians currently vying for the presidency is quite extensive that one may struggle to get all the names out in one breath.

The presidential hopefuls include Deputy President David Mabuza, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, suspended secretary general Ace Magashule and Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, TimesLIVE reported.

In true South African fashion, Mzansi was quick to join in on the fun, with one social media user going as far as creating a campaign banner for Mboweni, vowing that they vote for him for the ANC's top position.

South Africans weigh in on Tito Mboweni's presidential bid gag

South Africans quickly chimed in on Tito Mboweni's gag, questioning if the former minister would leave his love of cooking and come out of retirement.

Here are some reactions:

@KesterWaterloo suggested:

"You should stay off the sauce, the garlic and tomato sauce."

@littgenstein claimed:

"No, thank you we saw what you did to the treasury and reserve bank. No transformation."

@CrowleySA joked:

"If it will make you busy enough to stop posting your food "experiments", then I, for one, am all for it."

Tito Mboweni claims his tinned fish stew has improved, South Africans passionately disagree: “Where? How?”

In another story, Briefly News reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni claimed his tinned fish stew had improved on the socials, to which South Africans passionately disagreed.

The humorous money man shared it on a Twitter post that drew critical eyes across the country. @tito_mboweni has a bad rep among Mzansi peeps who view his cooking content, with some asking why he keeps coking at such odd hours.

Source: Briefly News