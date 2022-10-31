President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imitiaz Fazel as the new Inspector-General of Intelligence

Fazel's appointment comes after the National Assembly voted in favour of him out of 12 interviewed candidates

Some South Africans are happy with Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Fazel, while others feel that he was appointed because of cadre deployment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Imtiaz Fazel has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Intelligence. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Fazel following the National Assembly's approval of his appointment last month.

Imtiaz Fazel is the new Inspector-General of Intelligence, starting on 1 November. Images: Maja Hitij & @SAgovnews

Source: Getty Images

Fazel was the top contender out of the 12 applicants interviewed for the position. A total of 25 people applied for the post as well.

According to News24, the Inspector-General oversees and reviews the intelligence services' operations, which include the State Security Agency, the South African National Defence Force's defence intelligence division, and the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence division.

Fazel previously served as a chief operating officer at the deputy director-general level in the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence. He is a former deputy director-general in the office of the director-general of the State Security Agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He was the deputy director-general for governance, risk and compliance in the Department of Public Works from 2015 to 2020. Fazel was also the acting director-general in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The newly appointed Inspector-General has a Master's Degree in Security Studies from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from the University of South Africa, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Presidency.

Fazel will start his new position on 1 November 2022 for a 5-year tenure.

South Africans weigh in

@victorvheerden said:

"ANC cadre deployment. Gangster state."

@Magdalene2490 said:

"Very shrewd move to stay relevant should ANC lose the 2024 elections. Bet we will see more of these 5-year term employments over coming months."

@KayKhanya3 said:

"Good move Mr President."

@1saveSA said:

"Top choice. Good-hearted man."

Justice Mandisa Maya promoted to deputy chief justice, South Africans delighted by the announcement

Briefly News previously reported that Justice Mandisa Maya has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 25 July.

With more than 20 years of experience, Maya is expected to begin her new role on Thursday, 1 September. According to the presidency, Ramaphosa made the appointment per Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. Ramaphosa said Maya would contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.

He shared that her promotion to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women. Ramaphosa added that her promotion would also show that the country is open to possibilities for anyone, regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News