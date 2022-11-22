Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is one of the many South Africans infuriated that Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus will be released on parole

Lesufi stated the Constitutional Court's ruling on Monday opened an old wound, and he felt betrayed

South Africans have also shared their grievances with the Constitutional Court's decision

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is the latest person to speak out about the Constitutional Court's decision to release Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus on parole.

Gauteng Premier Panayaza Lesufi is beyond furious at the Constitutional Court's decision to grant Chris Hani's killer parole. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Walter Dhladhla

Lesufi stated that ConCourt's decision had opened a wound he thought was previously healed and many South Africans seem to share the premier's sentiments.

Walus was sentenced to the death penalty for the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader's murder in 1993. However, the death penalty was later abolished, and he continued to serve his life sentence, according to EWN.

Walus's parole bid was denied by the Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, who emphasised the seriousness of the nature of his crime. On Monday, 21 November, the Constitutional Court overturned Lamola's decision and gave his department 10 days to release Walus.

Lesufi stated that he and other South Africans feel betrayed by ConCourt's ruling because Hani was not an ordinary person. He delivered South Africa's freedom.

"We feel betrayed, we feel let down, and we can’t leave this unattended," said Lesufi.

The Gauteng premier called on the SACP to take action and not be apologetic about it. He went on to say that South Africans can not fold their arms and watch this injustice.

Former Minister Tito Mboweni also voiced how he felt about Walus's release on parole and stated that they were all aware that they could be assassinated at any time during the struggle.

Here's what South Africans had to say about ConCourt's ruling:

@sundaymsibi1 said:

"I'm fearing for this man's life, @Lesufi he's exactly like Chris Hani. He has no fear of telling and standing for the truth. SA need real and strong leaders like you, my guy; how I wish God could protect and keep you for us."

@misumuzi_4 said:

"I don’t care how you study the judgments parole on Janusz Walus, Chris Hani & Jacob Zuma; they are both wrong and politically motivated! The ANC NEC, Cyril Ramaphosa & Zondo will deeply regret this! Panyaza Lesufi & Arthur Fraser are right #kingmisuzulu #KfmMornings #RIPDJSumbody"

EFF slams ConCourt’s decision to release Chris Hani’s killer, says it’s “insensitive and regressive”

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has added its voice to the calls to oppose the Constitutional Court's decision to parole the killer of struggle icon Chris Hani.

The Red Berets said the decision undermines the sensitivities of South Africans and will evoke instability. Janusz Waluś served a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993 and was ordered to be released within 10 days on Monday, 21 November.

The ConCourt decision handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has sparked outrage throughout the country. The EFF said Waluś could not be forgiven and should remain in prison until death.

