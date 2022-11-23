Embattled politician and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is causing a stir on social media

The politician has gone viral after a video of Magashula poetically bemoaning the state of South Africa was shared by Carl Niehaus

South African have been having a field day with the video, wondering what the former secretary-general was talking about

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is all social media can talk about. The embattled politician has been trending after a puzzling video where Magashule demanded that "Africa awake" spread like wildfire online.

In true South African fashion, citizens were quick with the jokes, with one netizen laughing that comrades become motivational speakers when the taps run dry.

The video, posted on Twitter by ANC member Carl Niehaus, shows the former secretary-general looking pensively into the camera and reciting a thoughtfully crafted poem seemingly about the state of affairs in South Africa.

Magashule declared:

"Black man, you are alone. Democrats, you are alone. Freedom fighters, you are alone. Africa awake. So are the days of our lives in South Africa. Africa awake. Life or death, victory is certain."

Magashule's poem left many South Africans in stitches and the line, "so are the days of our lives", inspired a parody video that stitched Magashule's video with the intro to the show Days of Our Loves.

Here's what other South Africans have been saying:

@MolebatsiMatube asked:

"Did he say, “so are the Days of Our Lives”?

@merciamaritz1 added:

"Thoughts are cumbersome. Silent message."

@colza91 commented:

"When they are eating, they keep quiet, and when they are in trouble, they wanna drag everyone along. Bayahlanya!"

@TheFinalWord__ questioned:

"Heeeh? What’s the SG saying? "

@Odi_Seru claimed:

"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our life. SG, you took me back to 17:00, when we used to watch Malina and Stephano Demera."

The possible reason behind Ace Magashule's poetic video

According to TimesLIVE, Magashule's words come in the wake of anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani's assassin being granted parole by the Apex court of South Africa.

The Constitutional Court found that Janusz Walus was eligible for parole after he spent almost three decades in jail for Hani's murder in 1993.

Chris Hani’s wife says ConCourt’s decision to grant Janusz Walus parole is “dictatorship at the highest”

In another story, Briefly News reported that late struggle icon Chris Hani’s wife expressed her disdain for the Constitutional Court’s judgement that will allow Janusz Walus to be granted parole.

Limpho Hani was outside the courthouse and did not hold back her anger when questioned about the judgement. Walus, originally from Poland, was handed down a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993.

He made numerous attempts at parole. However, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola tossed aside the latest in 2020, which was appealed at the ConCourt.

