Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is taking the hardline approach to entities who owe the metro money

The mayor has given the Gauteng Department of Health three days to pay the R240m debt it owes that city

Phalatse vowed to clamp down on all residents, businesses and entities that owe the city money

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has until Friday, 25 November, to pay up on its R240 million debt or Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will cut off their services.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has given the Gauteng Department of Health three days to settle its R240m debt to the City of Johannesburg. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

While addressing the media before a council sitting on Wednesday, Phalatse explained that the hardline response comes attempts to get payment from the health department had failed.

Phalatse claimed that the City of Johannesburg wrote to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi detailing the debt provincial government departments owed. However, the city has yet to receive a response, the mayor said.

According to EWN, Phalatse's threat of discontinuing services aligns with the mayor's vow to clamp down on all residents and entities that owe the city money.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Phalatse will endure another vote of no confidence during the council sitting

On the agenda for Wednesday's council sitting are the DA-led coalition's application to approve a short-term loan and yet another motion of no confidence against Mpho Phalatse.

However, Phalatse is far from worried. The mayor told the media that her focus is not on the motions of confidence because her opposition will bring another against her when this motion fails, News24 reported.

Phalatse confidently declared:

"This is not a farewell speech. It is a momentous occasion. It was on this day a year ago when I took... office."

South Africans weigh in on Phalatse's ultimatum

Citizens congratulated Phalatse for taking a firm stance on defaulters claiming that taxpayers cannot carry the burden.

Hilary Adonis commented:

"Correctly so, mayor. That is a large sum of money unpaid, and we the citizens, need to pay for services provided."

PrithiPrav Shah added:

"A good decision. We pay others must pay. Nothing is for NOTHING."

Moira Taylor speculated:

"She will soon be getting a warning letter for taking action and speaking up."

Roy Singh declared:

Taxpayers cannot 'carry' & pay for defaulting payers.

Denise Veller asked:

"Do the politicians in government believe everything is for free, leaving everyone non-politically connected to suffer??? Are they educated?"

Carol Ellis claimed:

"Agree we, the struggling citizens, dont get ultimatums. We are cut off and then have to pay reconnection fees. This should apply to everyone regardless of who you are."

The city of Joburg and ANC blame each other after Avis repossessed 2 500 rented cars used in metro

In another story, Briefly News reported that car rental company Avis repossessed a fleet 2 500 vehicles rented by the City of Johannesburg allegedly due to nonpayment. While the metro is blaming the African National Congress for the repossession, the ANC is pointing the finger at the city in return.

The spokesperson for the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Mitchell Mckinley, said the contract between Avis and the city was deemed irregular in 2020 and has been subject to an ongoing investigation.

Mckinley added that the multi-party coalition introduced a motion to ensure the city would keep the fleet until the investigation was finalised. However, the spokesperson claimed that the motion was thwarted when the ANC caucus in Joburg voted it down, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News