President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to increase the number of exports of South African wines to the United Kingdom

Ramaphosa met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of his session at the SA-UK Business Roundtable

Ramaphosa said despite the country’s constraints, specifically loadshedding, steps are in place to iron out the issues

LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa has seemingly impressed business leaders in the United Kingdom during his visit to the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met to discuss possible investment opportunities. Image: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

He said South Africa has been implementing changes to boost confidence. Ramaphosa met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street to discuss trade and investment opportunities on Wednesday, 23 November.

The pair discussed the possibility of exporting more South African wines to the UK. Ramaphosa said he had put forward “very keen proposals” for increasing wine exports.

The president said South Africa wants to double its wine exports at no added cost to the UK government. He said the move would bring joy and happiness to South Africa, according to TimesLIVE.

During his session at the SA-UK Business Roundtable, Ramaphosa said despite the country’s constraints, specifically loadshedding, steps are in place to iron out the issues. He said South Africa had accelerated the procurement of renewable energy.

Ramaphosa also said the country is strengthening police and security services to respond to economic crimes. According to BusinessTech, the UK is the largest foreign investor in South Africa, and exports to the country support an estimated 134,000 South African jobs.

Citizens react to Ramaphosa’s remarks:

Liz Parry said:

“Another talk and no action! Like Eskom etc etc etc, great at talking!”

Peter Fx commented:

“He’s representing us very well.”

Keith Morris posted:

“Man of too many words and absolutely no action. Investors wait and see; the ANC employ racist policy for self-enrichment and cannot be taken at their word.”

Clif Ford wrote:

“My president, make us proud.”

Keith Harding stated:

“Who will invest in a country where the power is off most of the time? CR is living in lala land.”

Hlomla Wellem added:

“Carry on Pres Ramaphosa, your haters will never see anything good from you no matter how good it might be.”

