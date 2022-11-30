Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said Chris Hani’s killer will never be forgiven at a protest on Wednesday, 30 November

Lesufi said since Hani’s death, citizens have marched at every milestone related to his murder and will continue doing so

Protesters also expressed their anger over the freedom fighter’s vandalised memorial site at the Thomas Nkobi Cemetery

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said Chris Hani’s killer will never be forgiven on Wednesday, 30 November.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi led a march to the prison where Chris Hani's killer is being held. Image: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

He was among those who gathered to protest the parole granted to Janusz Waluś at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Facility. Lesufi said since Hani’s death, citizens have marched at every milestone related to his murder and will continue doing so.

The premier said when Waluś is released, he must be met with citizens outside the prison, TimesLIVE reported. He said South Africans should send him a message while he takes his “walk of shame”.

Lesufi added that Waluś thought Hani’s name would die, but it multiplied. The protesters also expressed anger over the freedom fighter’s vandalised memorial site at the Thomas Nkobi Cemetery in Boksburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lesufi questioned why Hani’s memorial site and symbols representing post-apartheid were damaged. He said reconciliation is a process that should not be imposed on citizens.

According to IOL, Waluś, who was granted parole 28 years after he was served a life sentence, is set to be released from the Pretoria prison on Thursday, 1 December.

Citizens react to the protest:

@FreddyAdam13 said:

“The 1993 leadership of the tripartite alliance was sober and visionary, a total contrast to the current leadership.”

@KgalaRamusi commented:

“That’s just academic as the march will have no effect on the CC ruling. It’s just meant to undermine and attack the ruling. It also misleads the public.”

@AlexLeo69003235 added:

“This is a joke, we will never take you seriously until you are out of government.”

Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś’s attacker, identified as former MK veteran Mandla Samuel Madonsela

Briefly News also reported that the man who stabbed Janusz Waluś on Tuesday, 29 November, has been identified as former Mkonto We Sizwe veteran and SA Air Force sergeant Mandla Samuel Madonsela.

Madonsela is also serving a life sentence at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane for murdering his colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens and wounding Lieutenant-Colonel Isak Karan at Thaba Tshwane Air Force College on 8 November 2007.

Two witnesses claimed that Madonsela attacked Waluś and stabbed him with a sharp object just two days before Chris Hani’s killer was due to be released on parole.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News