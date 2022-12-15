Andile Lungisa may have to make other arrangements for the future of his political career

The Eastern Cape High Court dismissed Lungisa's application to have his ANC membership suspension set aside

The failed court bid spells trouble for the suspended ANC member bid for party treasurer-general

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

EASTERN CAPE – With the African National Congress' 55th elective conference only a day away, ANC treasurer-general hopeful Andile Lungisa has failed to get his two-year suspension set aside.

ANC Treasurer-General Hopeful Andile Lungisa has lost his court bid to have his suspension from the ANC set aside. Image: stock photo/Getty Images & @mrlungisa/Twitter

Source: UGC

The Eastern Cape High Court has dismissed Lungisa's appeal against the suspension of his ANC membership, foiling his plans to become the party's next treasurer general.

The controversial ANC member approached the court after the ruling party's Eastern Cape provincial executive committee announced that Lungisa's membership had been suspended until 6 September 2023.

The suspension was related to Lungisa alleged defiance of Eastern Cape ANC's call for him to resign after his 2018 conviction for breaking a water jug over DA councillor Rano Kayser's head, HeraldLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lungisa was sentenced to three years of jail time, with one year suspended but served less than two months behind bars.

Though the conviction dates back to 2018, the ANC revisited that matter and suspended Lungisa when they learned about his plans to contest for the position of ANC treasurer-general during the elective conference.

Lungisa's plans to ascend to power may be severely affected by the suspension as the conditions state that the ANC member may not speak or represent the ANC in any capacity.

According to News24, the suspended ANC members looked to the court to lift his suspension because Lungisa maintained that the decision to suspend him did not align with the ANC's constitution.

Judge M J Lowe ruled that Lungisa failed to make a case and dismissed the application, with costs.

This is what South Africans had to say about Lungisa's failed court bid:

@Jonamokw commented:

"ANC cleanings are moving well."

@MotsumiEdwin laughed:

"Cyril is working overtime."

@EllisMaytham suggested:

"He must go and sing on Idols with Steve Hofmeyer."

@sewawam added:

"This one must just polish his CV because he is forcing himself to belong and is failing dismally he is unruly."

@Rabza8488 claimed:

"No ANC conference for him."

Ex-ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa called out ANC, warned party will lose power if it rejects transformation agenda

In another story, Briefly News reported that the former leader of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), Andile Lungisa issued a dire warning for the governing party. Lungisa cautioned the ANC about abandoning the agenda for radical transformation lest it wanted to be voted out of power.

The former ANCYL leader called the ruling party out for not providing solutions to socio-economic issues faced by South African citizens. Lungisa complained:

"The ANC talks about job opportunities – you cannot promise job opportunities, you must provide those jobs for South Africans because opportunities cannot be guaranteed."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News