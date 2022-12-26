A Julius Malema supporter did the most by claiming that the politician is someone who has extraordinary skill

The gent said that the leader of the EFF can see the future and many people disagreed because Malema was wrong about Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment

Online users flocked to the post and were eager to debunk the man's belief that Malema possesses any prophetic wisdom

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Julius Malema has many supporters and one of them was on social media singing his praises. One guy said he's convinced that Julius has supernatural powers.

A Julius Malema supporter told people that the politician is someone with prophetic powers. Image: J Countess/Guillen Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The man rubbed people the wrong way with his admiration for Malema. People commented with their two cents about Julius as a politician.

Julius Malema supporter gets backlash after praising him

A Twitter user tooted Julius Malema's horn, saying that the politician is someone who's ahead of his time. Read the full below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Online users were in complete disagreement with his opinion about the EFF's president. Many people expressed their disapproval and pointed out how Julius was wrong with his prediction that David Mabuza would be president by Christmas time, as reported by News24.

@maringari commented:

"Indeed he is a false prophet who prophesied that DD will be our President today."

@AnthonyOlivier commented:

"If you contradict yourself enough, you have to be right at some point."

@Mackeymac123 commented:

"'Prophet'? Seriously. Prophets don't spread racial hate speech."

@dgtager commented:

"A prophet of doom, that's what he is."

@Just_A_Ducking commented:

"That cult vibe again."

@Peterman43 commented:

"Your hero is not the first crooked prophet in history."

@EphraimSbudda commented:

"It always starts like this."

Hilarious edit of SA politicians singing Christmas carol has Mzansi in tears

Briefly News previously reported that a video of South African politicians carrying a tune together went viral on TikTok. Editors put clips of politicians together so that it sounds like they are singing All I Want for Christmas.

South Africans were thoroughly amused. Many people were impressed by the editing of the funny clip.

The video was originally published by News24, and the publication's editors chose politicians including Mmusi Maimamane, Julius Malema, Cyril Ramaphosa and other members of Parliament to sing Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas sing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News