Just in time for Christmas, a TikTok account shared an edited video of South African politicians singing a Christmas carol

The clip included political big names such as Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane and more to recreate Mariah Carey's hit song All I Want for Christmas

Online users were in awe of the content creators who made the video using multiple clips put together

A video of South African politicians singing together on TikTok went viral. The cleverly edited compilation of politicians' speeches managed to make the hit song All I Want for Christmas.

A video was edited by News24 to make it look like popular politicians were singing a Christmas carol for the festive season. Image: TikTok/@mzansisgreatestfamily

South African peeps couldn't stop raving about the funny edit. Many people were in awe of the effort it must have taken to create it.

A TikTok shows an expertly edited video of South African political names singing a popular Christmas song by Mariah Carey. In the video by News24 , the publication's editors made it look like several politicians including Mmusi Maimamane, Julius Malema, Cyril Ramaphosa and other members of Parliament were singing All I want for Christmas.

Online users commented on the creative video, with many marvelling at how long it must have taken. People also joked about the loadshedding crisis and said they thought the lyrics in the song would end with, "All I want for Christmas is electricity."

user8677348360008 commented:

"The effort that went into making this."

Marylin commented:

"Brilliant editing, all we want for Christmas is electricity"

Avril Albetti commented:

"Editing, I take my hat off."

Ethiano69 commented:

"It's the "Baby" for me lmao."

Tokelo M commented:

"The sip of water."

Kelly commented:

"Why did I think it was going to say Electricity."

Nita Erasmus77 commented:

"Doesn't matter how bad SA gets, SA is just something else taking bad times and turning them into a laugh."

andreasheldon640 commented:

"Thought they would say electricity."

Clay commented:

"All I want for Christmas, sips water, is You."

Diririn commented:

"Brilliant.... Merry Christmas fellow South Africans."

iam.jaygee commented:

"Well done! Super funny!"

Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize and more politicians roasted for jiving at party

Briefly News previously reported that Zweli Mhkize, Bathabile Dlamini and other politician friends were captured on video having fun. The group was partying the night away without a care in the world.

Politicians gathered to celebrate Bathabile's 60th birthday. The video attracted negative attention as netizens did not appreciate their lavish s display while the country suffers.

Bathabile Dlamini and some of SA's most popular politicians, such as Carl Niehaus, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Zweli Mkhize, and Faith Muthambi gathered to party.

