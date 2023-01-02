The son of the ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina's son has been referred to the Hawks for investigation following a PPE tender scandal

The referral by the acting public protector comes after an ANC MP complained about a R52 500 tender awarded to Thandolwethu Mkhonto we-Sizwe Majodina

South Africans believe the investigation will amount to nothing and Thandolwethu will not be charged

PRETORIA - Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has referred the African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina's son to the Hawks for investigation.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka refers ANC parliamentary chief whip's son for investigation. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & Jaco Marais/Getty

This comes after the public protector's office probed the awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract to Majodina's son, Thandolwethu Mkhonto we-Sizwe Majodina.

However, South Africans don't believe anything will happen to Majodina's son because state institutions are corrupt.

Here is what citizens are saying:

@Listen2Thapelo claimed:

"Nothing will happen to that boy. Mommy is an Ankole supporter."

@RobertVogelZA complained:

"Crooked government at all levels."

@Mashebe4 added:

"@CyrilRamaphosa's camp. She won't be charged."

@sechabachippa commented:

"She obviously pulled strings for her child."

@AfricanBowhunts asked:

"Why does everyone associated with ANC have corruption allegations against them?"

@i_r_b_r_m stated:

"Black Monopoly Capital strikes again!"

The awarding of a PPE tender worth R52 500 raises red flags

ANC MP Mervin Dirks filed a complaint claiming that the ANC constituency office awarded a PPE tender worth R52 500 to Thandolwethu's company, in April 2021.

The public protector at the time, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who has since been suspended, exonerated Majodina. Mkwhebane also found that the awarding of the tender was an internal ANC matter which could not be investigated by the PP's office, EWN reported.

Though Gcaleka made findings against Thandolwethu, she upheld Mkhwebane's exoneration of his mother. The acting public protector also found that parliament had failed to put adequate control regulatory measures in place to mitigate tender corruption, News24 reported.

