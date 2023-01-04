African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula wants the youth to be represented in the cabinet

Mbalula said the time for “old people” and those who “sleep on the job” was over as a cabinet reshuffle was looming

The newly elected SG said the government needs to be gender-sensitive, youthful and racially diverse to run smoothly

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula believes the cabinet should include more youth.

Newly elected ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula believes more young people should be included in cabinet. Image: Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

He was addressing the media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 3 January, when he made the remarks. He said the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle is imminent following the ANC’s national elective conference in December.

Mbalula said the time for “old people” and those who “sleep on the job” was over. He said incompetence would no longer be tolerated, TimesLIVE reported.

The minister said the government needs to be gender-sensitive, youthful and running smoothly. He added that if President Cyril Ramaphosa allows “sleepers” in cabinet, he should forget about the party’s support.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mbalula said the country needs a functioning government. He also said that the party is planning to implement a racial mix in its leadership.

EWN reported that the ANC SG said the party should not be seen as an African-only party. He added that the national executive committee will apply its mind and make recommendations.

Citizens react to Fikile Mbalula’s remarks:

@master_otu said:

"I agree with Fikile Mbalula. The ANC needs young blood. The most important thing is corruption free. And no cadre credentials. These ministers must be qualified."

@Mbongen75752094 posted:

"That's what he always says when he gets a new position. We no longer take him seriously."

@12_ads_12 wrote:

"He's proof that a cabinet reshuffling did absolutely nothing."

@willdav49462260 added:

"Yes start by getting rid off Bheki Cele and that Zuma lady. Good start that would be!"

Fikile Mbalula says the ANC will deal with anarchists, Mzansi disagrees: “ANC has never shown any discipline”

Briefly News also reported that newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party will deal with those who disregard its orders.

He made the remarks during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 3 January. The comments come ahead of the ruling party’s finalisations of resolutions from its national elective conference.

The event will take place at the Imvelo Lodge in Mangaung, in the Free State along with the ANC’s 111th-anniversary celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News