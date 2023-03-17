Citizens affiliated with the African National Congress (ANC) took to the streets of Tshwane on Friday, 17 March

The march was an attempt to regain control of the city from the coalition led by the Democratic Alliance (DA)

The ruling party’s planned demonstration in the City of Tshwane left many citizens with mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TSHWANE - The march led by African National Congress (ANC) members on Friday, 17 March, garnered mixed reactions from citizens.

ANC members marched against the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party took to the streets of Tshwane in an attempt to regain control of the city from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) coalition. ANC members claim the DA-led coalition had seven years to improve the city’s function but failed.

Speaking to The Citizen, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri slammed the DA for failing to improve service delivery in the area. She said the opposition party reversed the ANC’s work and made life more difficult for the impoverished.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Party members marched from the old Putco depot in Marabastad’s down Struben Street towards Thabo Sehume Street. Bhengu-Motsiri added that Tshwane had been mismanaged through the appointment of “incompetent people” in mayoral offices.

EWN reported that ANC members plan to reclaim the city, saying the DA has shown a disregard for the needs of residents. The march followed former mayor Randall Williams’ resignation after an auditor-general raised concerns about billions in irregular expenditure.

ANC-led Tshwane march divides Mzansi

@pietpoes1234 said:

“The EC has 39 municipalities, and 11 of them are dysfunctional. In the Free State, 11 of the 23 are also dysfunctional. What do they all have in common? Run by the ANC. So why Tshwane? Is the party really concerned about delivery? Politricks? Destabilising coalitions?”

@Landrosa1 commented:

“So ANC is out marching against the DA in Tshwane today, UDM is out marching against the ANC in Mthatha today, Monday the EFF will be out marching against the ANC and elections are around the corner in 2024.”

Opposition political parties to join forces to remove ANC from power in 2024 elections

Briefly News also reported that several opposition parties plan to work together to remove the ANC from power.

The political parties met in Cape Town to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government. This comes ahead of the national general elections next year.

Among those in attendance were Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube and Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News