The Democratic Alliance is not happy with the ANC for allegedly blocking Elon Musk's Starlink from operating in SA

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said that BEE policy meant the tech company would have to hand over 30% equity before it could penetrate the SA market

South Africans are of two minds about the internet system; some believe it would greatly benefit the country, while others are concerned about the cost

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is taking the ANC to task for what the party has described as archaic regulations blocking progress in South Africa.

The DA has accused the ANC of blocking Elon Musk's Starlink from operating in South Africa. Image: Justin Sullivan & Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

The official opposition party has accused the ANC of preventing tech billionaire Elon Musk's internet system Starlink from operating in South Africa.

DA MP claims BEE policy is preventing Starlink from penetrating SA's market

DA MP and shadow minister of communication Dianne Kohler Barnard issued a scathing press release claiming that for Starlink to operate in SA, historically disadvantaged persons would have to have a minimum of 30% equity in the company.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Barnard said it was "laughable" that the ANC was demanding 30% of Starlink's equity for it to operate in the country.

The MP wrote:

"I will immediately be writing to the Minister to amend these regulations to remove the archaic, irrational and ridiculous hurdles to progress."

Starlink could provide stable interest to SA's remotest regions

According to the company's website, Starlink is the first and largest satellite constellation which delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Barnard claims that if Starlink were available in SA, people in the most remote area of South Africa would have access to the internet and enjoy all the benefits of connectivity.

Barnard slammed the ANC for using its "archaic policies" to keep SA from progressing.

South Africans debate the benefit of Starlink coming to SA

Below are some comments:

@Muskidd claimed:

'Tesla wouldn't be able to survive in South Africa."

@muimbi_princem stated:

"Its pricing it's ridiculous, most."

@ExtensionTwitt asked:

"How much is the monthly subscription for Starlink? You just like drama & relevance."

@JAHC1 added:

"Meanwhile, most of our neighbours are already in the rollout plan for Starlink."

Elon Musk and artificial intelligence experts express anxiety over AI, call for pause on development of tech

In another Elon Musk-related story, Briefly News reported that the rapid development of artificial intelligence has tech billionaire Elon Musk and a group of AI experts running scared.

Together with industry executives, Musk and the AI experts penned a letter calling for a six-month pause on developing systems that surpass the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, SABC News reported.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, recently launched the fourth iteration of the AI programme, which has taken the online world by storm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News