Deputy President of the Patriot Alliance Kenny Kunene is appealing the Equity Court judgment on his hate speech case

The high-profile businessman maintains that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is an irritating cockroach and nothing will change his mind

Kunene finds the ruling unfair as he pointed out that Malema has on many occasions used hate speech and has gone unpunished

Kenny Kunene and Julius Malema have engaged in a hate speech brawl that the courts cannot settle.

JOHANNESBURG - Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance is again causing another stir by appealing a court order to apologise to Julius Malema for calling him a cockroach.

The hate speech verdict came in November 2022, adding to the cockroach slur that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema "a little frog". The presiding judge had ruled that the Equality Act defines those terms as hate speech.

Julius Malema is no stranger to hate speech legal battles

The controversial appeal is something that is not new to Malema as he has on many occasions been in court for a hate speech trial against AfriForum.

TimesLIVE reported that the Equality Court granted AfriForum leave to appeal the ruling that "Kill the Boer" does not constitute hate speech at the Supreme Court of Appeals, a basis Kunene is pointing out:

"There must be a group of people, and that’s how hate speech is defined; you must make a hate speech against a group of people, not an individual.

"Julius said about Pravin Gordan: ‘Let’s kick the dog Pravin until the owner comes out’ but because it doesn’t speak to a group of people, the court found it not to be hate speech."

The EFF leader claims to be untouchable in a report by The Citizen, saying he is not fazed by the appeal as all he does is win-win.

Kunene slaps back following Julius Malema calling PA leaders "mapantiti"

Julius Malema had insulted PA leader Gayton McKenzie and his "Sushi King" deputy at a press briefing, calling them "mapantiti" after Kenny was appointed the City of Joburg acting mayor for two days.

“He is an irritant to me. He irritates me when he calls me lepantiti [convict]. It’s an irritant. That’s why I said this cockroach, he is irritating me.”

Social media users react to Julius not being able to maintain fairness, some even calling him a "coward"

@Giftoz13 was annoyed:

"You call other people biltong but Malema was called cockroach by Kenny Kunene and ran to court. Entlek you hypocrite cowards nxa."

@Khangale31 also commented on the unfairness:

"Engage people politically, not personally, dude. Kenny Kunene called you cockroach and you ran to court."

@SpeechAfrica questioned the court's verdict:

"Julius Malema a victim of hate speech. Seriously? Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance called Julius Malema a 'cockroach', a 'little frog' and a 'criminal'. A judge found Kunene guilty of hate speech. I think the judge was wrong."

South Africans question EFF leader Julius Malema's credibility as future president

Briefly News had previously reported on Julius Malema rubbishing claims that he is not fit to be South Africa's next president. This comes as Malema has been labelled the "ultimate flip-flopper" for his ever-changing stances on SA's most pressing issues.

He responded to the claims that unlike real flip-floppers, he is not swayed by the "political wind" but instead creates the wind.

