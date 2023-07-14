The African National Congress is hosting a Brics dialogue, and the Economic Freedom Fighters are not invited

EFF leader Julius Malema is unfazed by the snub claiming that the ANC and his party aren't friends

The Democratic Alliance, SA's main opposition party, also failed to secure an invite

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, has no qualms with the ANC after his party wasn't invited to the Brics political parties dialogue.

EFF leader Julius Malema is "fine" with being excluded from ANC's Brics political parties dialogue.

Source: Getty Images

Addressing the media on Thursday, 13 July, an unfazed Malema asked why his party should feel bad for not being invited to an African National Congress meeting.

Ahead of the much anticipated Brics Summit, which will be hosted in South Africa in August, the ANC will host a political parties dialogue from 18 to 20 July.

EFF and DA snubbed for ANC's Brics dialogue

The EFF was not the only political that failed to secure the invite. The Democratic Alliance will also be a no-show at the dialogue, BusinessDay reported

Like water off a duck's back, the exclusion failed to distress the Red Berets leaders.

Malema said:

“It is well and good. We are not friends. We did not invite them to our rally. It's fair and square.”

Malema explains why EFF isn't fazed by Brics political parties' dialogue exclusion

Speaking at the ceremonial slaughter of cows donated to the EFF ahead of its 10th-anniversary rally, Malema explained why the party was unfazed.

The EFF leader said that the party would have taken offence if the government hosted the dialogue, but since it is an ANC event, the ruling party is free to invite its alliance parties, TimesLIVE reported.

South African weigh in on Malema's exclusion from ANC's Brics dialogue

Below are some comments.

Lesego Lsg claimed:

"He is a reason why his party is excluded, his brain and tongue need to work together."

@Mehlwemamb61311 questioned:

"But really, why EFF must be invited by ANC we are not friends there is a rally that must be prepared."

Russell Narunsky quipped:

"Shem, Juju, even the pathetic ANC don't like you... Best of luck next year #losing."

Rashid Gaffoor speculated:

"But he's going to send his minions to protest outside, watch this space."

Shuaib Gamildien said:

"Julia Malema is not important, he's just an attention-seeking loudmouth."

