President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive a final report on the investigation into Russia's Lady R cargo ship that docked at Simon's Town

According to insiders, the report rubbished the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety's claims that SA supplied weapons to Russia

The South African government is reportedly pushing for Brigety's expulsion for making the scathing accusations

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive a final report into the investigation regarding Russia's Lady R ship, which docked at Simon's Town last year.

South Africa has been cleared after a report finds weapons were not supplied to Russia. Images: @tndaba & @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

The investigation comes after the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, accused South Africa of loading weapons and ammunition on the ship in December.

Russia's Lady R received food and not weapons from South Africa

Insiders told City Press that the food and other supplies were loaded onto the ship and not weapons, as Brigety suggested. The loaded supplies were for the crew as they journeyed back to Russia.

The report also stated that weapons were offloaded from the ship. However, the weapons unloaded were purchased by South Africa from Russia before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weapons were ordered for the South African National Defence (SANDF) and were meant to be used for military intervention in northern Mozambique, reports The Citizen.

After consulting with the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, Brigety issued an apology for accusing the country of supplying weapons to Russia.

Ramaphosa is expected to receive the final report on Friday and decide on a way forward based on the findings.

US Ambassador to South Africa could face expulsion

Despite apologising for his blunder, the Mail and Guardian reports that there is an aggressive push by the South African government to expel Brigety.

The US ambassador is accused of launching a diplomatic storm by accusing South Africa of supplying weapons to Russia. Washington allegedly did not give Brigety the go-ahead to "expose" South Africa.

Brigety utterances had Washington questioning whether South Africa is still eligible for trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

South Africans weigh in on calls to expel US Ambassador Reuben Brigety

@MS00062 said:

"He must get out of South Africa. What an embarrassment from him."

@Tembsmag said:

"Send him home immediately!"

@lesmorgp said:

"He must be asked to leave. He’s an embarrassment."

@Eircans said:

"I thought Washington, given its frustration with SA-Russia deepening relations, gave the go-ahead for Mr. Brigety to expose SA. On the basis of this revelation, I think that allegation was reckless. I don't think the ambassador will be expelled though."

Thabo Mbeki says he doesn’t believe the South African government loaded weapons on Russia’s Lady R cargo ship

Briefly News previously reported that former President Thabo Mbeki has shared a few opinions on the allegations that South Africa sold weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The former statesman does not accept South African officials loaded arms on the Russian ship Lady R in Simons Town last year.

During his visit to Guinea Conakry, Mbeki stated that South Africa has strong laws regarding the regulation of weapons, reports SABC News.

