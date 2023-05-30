John Steenhuisen has been trending for adding fuel to the SA-Russia weapons deal allegations

Steenhuisen was speaking on US news broadcaster CNN when he said the DA suspected for over a year that SA sold weapons to Russia

The DA leader's comments ruffled the feather of many South African citizens who called his remarks treasonous

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has rubbed many South African the wrong way after an explosive interview with a US broadcaster.

John Steenhuisen sparked outrage by telling US broadcaster CNN that the DA suspected SA sold weapons to Russia.

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen told CNN and its billions of views that for the past year and a half, his party had suspected that SA sold weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Steenhuisen comments echo US ambassador's weapons deal accusations

Steenhuisen's comments piggyback US ambassador Reuben Brigety's accusation that South African weapons were loaded on the Russian ship Lady R when it was docked in Simon's Town in December 2022.

Steenhuisen said:

“It is ghastly to contemplate that South Africa has been complicit in the murder and slaughter in the war that is going on in Ukraine by the Russian forces."

ANC slams John Steenhuisen for accusing SA of supplying Russia with weapons

Steenhuisen's accusations didn't only ruffle the feather of many South African citizens but that of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as well.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile called Steenhuisen a power-hungry anarchist who is willing to risk SA's economic relations with international countries to hurt the ANC, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans slam John Steenhuisen for adding fuel to the SA-Russia weapons deal accusations

Below are some comments:

@sascru questioned:

"What is this if not treason?"

@pedvr slammed:

"They are a treasonous organisation. They do not have our country’s interests at heart. I’ve always known this. But now they’ve sunk to a new low."

@VuRo22 claimed:

"They don’t care because they have dual citizenship."

@Sizarhwayiza demanded:

"He must be charged with treason."

@makhanip criticiesed:

"If the DA thought unpatriotism(through spreading lies) will win them votes, they must think again. They have just turned off a lot of potential voters."

@ThaboMorwatshe3 asked:

"John is making serious allegations against SA, what is he trying to achieve here?"

DA leader John Steenhuisen makes scathing remarks about high unemployment as SA celebrated Workers’ Day

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, questioned how South Africans could celebrate Worker's Day when unemployment is at an all-time high.

In a video posted on the DA's Twitter page, Steenhuisen said there was little to celebrate as youth unemployment in SA stand at 56% while weres who do have jobs can barely make ends meet because of soaring food and electricity prices.

While lamenting the state of the job market and economy, the DA leader poised his party as a solution. Steenhuisen said the DA-led City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government were doing everything possible to create jobs and an environment for entrepreneurs to succeed.

