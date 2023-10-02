The Economic Freedom Fighters is organising a protest in Cape Town to address various issues, such as taxi impoundments and unemployment

The ANC previously supported the march, but the party pulled out after learning that the EFF was planning a shutdown

Many South Africans are not optimistic that the EFF shutdown will be a success

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be protesting in Cape Town in support of the plight of residents.

The Economic Freedom Fighters plan to march in Cape Town to address multiple issues. Images: Phil Magakoe & Brenton Geach

Cape Town residents invited to join EFF march

EFF's Wandile Kasibe said the party invites all residents to join the march planned for Monday, 2 October.

The party plans to march for an array of reasons, including the impounding of taxis, gangsterism, lack of service delivery, illegal evictions and unemployment, amongst other things, reports EWN.

EFF says taxis will not operate

Speaking on Newszroom Afrika, EFF's Western Cape chairperson Unathi Ntame said the Cape Town taxis will not take people to work and will only operate to take people to the march.

Ntame explained that Santaco operators would join the march as ordinary citizens and not as members because of the current court proceedings.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape previously supported the protest but pulled out at the eleventh hour. The ANC explained that the party was unhappy with the EFF labelling the march a shutdown.

ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said the ruling party was against any form of shutdown.

South Africans react to the EFF's planned shutdown march

@Ndumi_Mhlauli said:

"Cape Town taxis are very much operating. I like it for them. There was a time they needed support but not today."

@kruts said:

"They are going to get a hiding if they think they are going to shut down the taxis from earning an income tomorrow "

@mareejsl said:

"Careful EFF, the WC’s people don’t play your games."

@BedwetterCult said:

"Trying hard to entice Santaco, it is nothing but just a political stunt. Santaco distanced itself from their juvenile shutdowns in the past."

@JebTaylor9 said:

"We are ready for EFF like we were during their failed national shutdown."

@BRICSinsider said:

"I love how a party "for the workers" is the only party that always stops them from going to work. Uyahlanya!"

Santaco plans to interdict the city of Cape Town to stop impoundments

Briefly News previously reported that the rift between the City of Cape Town and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) seems to be growing.

After coming to an agreement to end the eight-day protest, the City continued to impound taxis.

According to SABC News, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Safety and Security, JP Smith, stated that eight taxis were impounded on Friday, 11 August, and six were taken off the roads the following day.

