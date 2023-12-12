ANCYL president Collen Malatji stands firmly behind secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, for defending the ANC against critics

This comes after Mavuso Msimang's resignation exposed issues of poor governance and corruption within the party

Malatji stressed that the youth league will continue defending the ruling party against any attacks

ANCYL president Collen Malatji defended the ruling party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Image: @Collen_Malatji3

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji has come to the defence of ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula over comments made about the veterans' league and its former deputy president, Mavuso Msimang.

Mavuso Msimang's departure sparks controversy

Msimang recently resigned from the ANC after more than six decades of service, sparking controversy about the inner politics of the party.

According to SABCNews, Malatji said that the youth league remains committed to defending the ANC against attempts to derail its mission of impacting positive change in the lives of South Africans.

ANC's internal dynamics

Addressing Msimang's resignation, which cited concerns about poor governance and corruption within the ANC, Malatji commented on the credentials of those leaving the party, suggesting that some were rumoured to have been spies.

ANCYL aims to safeguard the party's legacy

While lacking concrete proof, he affirmed the ANCYL's determination to safeguard the ANC's legacy. Malatji stated that even if the party were to lose power, it would create opportunities to reverse the gains of freedom.

See South Africans' reactions to Malatji rallying behind Mbalula below:

Kgota Omone said:

"He will definitely defend a fool like him remember the chap was never voted into this position. He just found himself occupying the position."

Freeze Sphamandla stated:

"Small tsotsi protects big tsotsi."

Thabo Maminya posted:

"As if he had a choice."

Loyiso Makunga mentioned:

"This one is forever blowing cold air with useless statements and utterances."

Oscar Sithole added:

"New dawn puppet."

Mbalula claims parties are plotting ANC’s demise

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, spoke at the ANC's 2019 Manifesto Review rally in Rustenburg.

He accused beneficiaries of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) of forming political parties to undermine the ANC. The remarks have ignited outrage, with many questioning Mbalula's stance and the party's handling of internal issues.

