Mmusi Maimane Points Finger at Helen Zille for Pushing Cadre Deployment in DA

Mmusi Maimane challenged Helen Zille's claims that the DA does not have a cadre deployment policy

Maimane asked Zille to prove that he had a hand in choosing people for jobs in places where the DA is in charge

South Africans discussed the rift between Maimane and Zille and wondered if they were pulling stunts before the elections

Build One leader Mmusi Maimane challenged cadre deployment claims by the former mayor of Cape Town, Hellen Zille. Image: Veli Nhlapo and Jaco Marais

CAPE TOWN - With the DA and ANC arguing about cadre deployment, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants Helen Zille to prove that he helped pick people for jobs in places where the DA rules.

Maimane vs. Zille

According to EWN, in a Twitter exchange, Zille alleged that she halted a cadre deployment policy introduced by Maimane during his tenure.

Maimane responded by demanding proof of such allegations and denied Zille's claims. Instead, the Build One leader said he got rid of Zille’s "fit for purpose" strategy that he likened to cadre deployment.

Maimane accuses Zille of cadre deployment

Maimane said it led to a patronage network of party affiliates being appointed in the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government.

Maimane also called on Zille to present evidence of her favouring certain party members and appointing them to government positions. He specifically mentioned former MPS Ryan Coetzee and Tim Harris as examples.

DA's internal politics intrigues citizens

South Africans are left stunned by the internal strife within the blue party as the dispute unfolds.

Tukz Tekza said:

"ANC will retain power if people who are supposed to topple them challenge each other on useless agendas."

Janine Filmer commented:

"How do you prove that you're not doing something? If Maimane wants to make allegations then he must provide proof."

Stevie GC posted:

"The DA 'cadres' are qualified to do the job, that's the difference. They do not destroy and steal everything at the expense of the people."

Manwadu Mpharalala wrote:

"They fighting for each other what about after the election?"

Charl White added:

"Attention seeker."

Democratic Alliance Loses Its Court Application

In a related article, Briefly News reported that The Pretoria High Court dismissed the Democratic Alliance's application to declare cadre deployment unlawful and unconstitutional with costs.

This came after the African National Party conceded and submitted its cadre deployment documents to the DA. The DA leader, John Steenuisen, was disappointed over the ruling and called for South Africans to vote the ANC out,

