The Democratic Alliance joined the political parties that were willing to consider a government of national unity

This was when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the African National Congress would go for a unified government with other parties

The official opposition said that it is hoping to get more information from the ANC about what the government of national unity would entail

JOHANNESBURG— The Democratic Alliance is open-minded and may consider the government of national unity the African National Congress proposed.

ANC prefers GNU, and DA not opposed

According to Eyewitness News, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, said the official opposition was not against the idea of a national unity government. This was after Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC's National Executive Committee, which met on 6 June to discuss their options for government, opted for a government of national unity.

Malatsi said the party is hoping the ANC will provide more details about what a government of national unity would look like for them. The last time South Africa had a government of national unity was when the African National Congress won the first democratic elections in 1994 after decades of apartheid.

The IFP also discussed the government of national unity. Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the devil is in the details, as the Inkatha Freedom Party is not, in principle, against a government of national unity. The IFP and the DA's task teams, which they established for coalition talks, will give feedback on 10 June.

The Economic Freedom Fighters opposes a government of national unity

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, opposed the idea of a national unity government.

Malema tweeted moments after Ramaphosa made his announcement and said that the EFF will not enter into any alliance with an enemy. Many South Africans took Malema to task for his stance and criticised him for rejecting a government of national unity.

