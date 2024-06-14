The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has issued a stern warning to South Africans not to disrupt the first National Assembly sitting

Parliament met for the first time since the general elections to elect a new government including a president

South Africans slammed them, and some of them said the NATJOINTS should focus on crime with the same energy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

NATJOINTS is ready for any chaos that might disrupt Parliament. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has warned South Africans not to disrupt the first National Assembly sitting after the elections.

Parliament meets, NATJOINTS issues warning

According to SABC News, the South African Police Service's national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that the NATJOINTS took necessary precautions to ensure that all the MPs attending the first Parliamentary sitting were safe. She also noted that the NATJOINTS has members in place to ensure the proceedings pass smoothly.

The seventh administration is expected to be elected after the African National Congress's National Executive Committee opted for a national unity government. The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, rejected the government of national unity. Simultaneously, the ANC had met with the Democratic Alliance and seemingly formed a coalition, with Cyril Ramaphosa as their president of choice.

South Africans slam NATJOINTS

Netizens on Facebook spared a few unpleasant words for the NATJOINTS.

Vusi Mapholoba said:

"They fail to catch one gang terrorising ATMs."

Mogomotsi Edwin said:

"I wish you had the same attitude towards the criminals that are running wild out there."

Malome Kagiso said:

The intelligent master J Zuma registered MK right under their noses and they got shocked months later."

Malome said:

"As if they would do anything about it, let alone pick it up."

Farai Enerst Mundoko said:

"I feel sorry for the crying babies."

NATJOINTS established a 24-hour centre for the 2024 general elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the NATJOINTS established a 24-hour safety centre during the 2024 general elections in May.

The centre monitored, coordinated information and reported incidents that could have threatened the safety of the election for the seventh administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News