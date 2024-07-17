The EFF Student Command's former President endorsed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as the party's next Secretary General

Mpho Morolane shared on social media that Ndlozi had the qualities to revive the organisation

Many EFF supporters blasted Morolane for his public comments and advised him to follow party processes

Former EFFSC President Mpho Morolane said Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has the qualities to revive the Red Berets. Images: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images and X/ @MphoMorolane.

In a move that has unsettled some party members, the former EFF Student Command's former President has publicly endorsed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as the party’s next Secretary General.

Ex-student leader believes Ndlozi can revive the Red Berets

Mpho Morolane called on the party’s student organisation to support Ndlozi ahead of the EFF’s National Assembly in December 2024, where the organisation's new leadership would be elected. In a post shared on X, @MphoMorolane explained that Ndlozi possessed the characteristics to revive the party:

According to EWN, Morolane believed that the MP was well-equipped to lead the Red Berets to victory in the 2026 local government elections:

“…the young man has a PhD, he's eloquent and he has worked the ground at all levels."

EFF supporters lash out at Mpho Morolane

Many EFF supporters on social media blasted Morolane for not following the party’s channels to nominate a possible future leader.

@Mojalef29224141 said:

“But with due respect, let's not discuss such things in the media; talk to ground forces on the branch level.”

@malesela_philly asked:

“You need to tell us why you resigned from CCT. Stop misleading our masses. Some of us we are much aware of your motives. Soon Kenny will be welcoming you too?”

@LedwabaThabangt wondered:

“Aren't you a member of the CCT president? If yes, then you should know the proper channels to follow.”

@riseEFF questioned:

“Why are you discussing this here?”

@EmJayKhalo pondered:

"What is wrong with the current SG? If you are genuine about your concerns, that means SG Dlamini is just an escape goat!"

Julius Malema gushes over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Briefly News previously reported that EFF President Julius Malema praised Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Malema expressed the qualities he admires about Ndlozi as a potential leader.

The party leader also hinted that he might vouch for Ndlozi to become Premier of Gauteng.

