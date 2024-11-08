The African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has taken shots at the Government of National Unity

He said that the party hates the GNU and verbally attacked Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille

This came after Zille recently confessed that the party placed the interests of the business world above the people of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, said the party does not love the Government of National Unity.

ANC slams GNU

Mbalula spoke during a press briefing on 7 November 2024. He launched a scathing attack on Helen Zille, who recently admitted that businesses instructed her to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from allying with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party. Mbalula said the party does not like being in the GNU as it was formed by political rivals with different ideologies.

Mbalula also called Zille an opportunist and said she revealed her true intentions. He accused her of positioning herself in the GNU to exert undue influence and undermine the ANC's role in the coalition government. The ANC and the DA formed the Government of National Unity after the ANC lost its majority during the 2024 General Elections.

SA discusses Mbalula's statements

South Africans on Facebook shared their views on his words.

Bettina Ellithorne said:

"The ANC doesn't like that the GNU is putting a stop to the corruption, maladministration and incompetence of the ANC."

Nabileeh Zainab said:

"Fighting and disputes don't fix the country nor put food on the table for voters. Voters need a better life."

Mathandi Mambili said:

"When there are two bulls in one kraal, that's what happens."

Craig Boettger said:

"But he is hated more."

Jerry Banne Tsotetsi said:

"RSA itself hates the GNU."

