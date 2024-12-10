President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Mpumalanga's provincial leaders and discussed the challenges the province is facing

He pointed out that the province must experience job creation and inclusive economic growth

South Africans were tired of his words, and many accused him of paying too much lip service

MPUMALANGA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for job creation and economic growth for the Mpumalanga province.

Ramaphosa meets Mpumalanga leadership

SABC News said Ramaphosa met with the provincial leadership to discuss the province's problems. The Minister of Cooperativeve Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa and Mpunmalanga's Premier Mandla Ndlovu. He said the province needs job creation and economic growth.

Ramaphosa's meeting was also set to address the province's issues, including water challenges, dilapidated road infrastructure, and a high unemployment rate. Ramaphosa said the province's economy needs growth. He said almost half of the province's youth are unemployed, and over half of the population lives below the poverty line.

SA blasts Ramaphosa

South Africans on Facebook expressed their frustrations with Ramaphosa.

Wiseman Lungelo Nhlabathi said:

"Lip service. You have been singing the same song since the beginning of your tenure."

Modus Operandi said:

"The same president who is closing coal mines and destroying jobs."

Mpho Mpho said:

"I've never seen a weak president like this one in my life."

Mpilo Sikhosana said:

"He's not interested in building a capable workforce and entrepreneurship. I don't know where this feeling comes from, but I feel someone warned the ANC to never invest energy in making black and coloured communities capable workforces."

Kgaugelo Chuene said:

"Everyday song but no action."

