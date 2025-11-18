Dada Morero Responds After Solidarity Spreads Banners Across Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg mayor , Dada Morero, has defended the city's decision to remove the Solidarity banners across the city

This came after the union added another billboard with a racial statement, days after the City of Johannesburg removed it

Morero said that Solidarity did not follow procedure when it placed billboards in the city of Johannesburg

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' Deputy Head of Current Affairs

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has defended the city's decision to remove trade union Solidarity's racial billboard in Johannesburg. He accused Solidarity of not abiding by the law when it erected the removed billboard. Solidarity later erected another billboard advertisement.

Morero posted a statement on 18 November 2025 on his @DadaMorero X account. The statement was a response to the urgent High Court application Solidarity instituted after Johannesburg removed the banner on the M1.

Morero weighs in on Solidarity banner saga

Morero said that Solidarity did not make an application in terms of the Outdoor Advertising By-Laws. He said the banne was erected unlawfully and directly contravened the City's by-laws. Morero added that the decision was not influenced by the G20.

"Despite this clear breach of the by-laws, Solidarity has instituted urgent legal proceedings before the Gauteng Division of the High Court, seeking the reinstatement or return of the banner," he said.

City offers Solidarity the banner

Morero said that the City was prepared to return the banner to Solidarity to avoid protracted litigation and unnecessary expenditure of public resources. He said that it cannot be installed anywhere in the City unless Solidarity complies with the by-laws. Morero remarked that Solidarity approached the court on 17 November and asked the court to remove the application from the roll. Solidarity also said that it will collect the banner at the offices of the City.

"The rule of law enjoins the City And everyone, including Solidarity, to act in accordance with the lw at all times," he said.

Read the full X statement here:

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi recently criticised Solidarity for the banner and called them racist. The banner stated that South Africa is the most race-regulated country in the world, a reference to the alleged 142 laws that reportedly discriminate against white people. Lesufi said that Solidarity hated transformation. He also said that to defeat Solidarity, South Africans must bury petty differences and unite like minds.

