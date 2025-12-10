Floyd Shivambu says he will report alleged meetings where political party members discussed plans to steal state funds

Shivambu claims he witnessed discussions about looting government money while serving in senior positions within alternative parties

South Africans online react strongly to Shivambu's claims of being in meetings where corruption was planned

Floyd Shivambu says he will approach authorities regarding his claims that several political parties have conspired to commit corruption. Shivambu made the allegations during his organisation’s national conference, held from 5 to 7 December in Soweto.

In a post on X, SABC News reported that Shivambu said he intends to report to the authorities about the meetings he participated in, where he allegedly heard discussions about plans to steal state funds.

Addressing the Afrika Mayibuye constituents, Shivambu said,

"The groups considered alternatives should not be allowed anywhere near state resources."

He further claimed he was making these allegations confidently as someone who held senior positions in several “alternative” parties. According to him, he knows their true intentions.

"Their intentions are not about the people. I’ve sat in meetings where, as an official item on the agenda, there was a discussion on how to steal government money and figures were mentioned about how much should be stolen,"he said.

Allegedly alluding to the EFF and MK Party, Shivambu argued that the character of both these alternative parties will never change, saying there is a crisis of individual and collective narcissism within them.

Rise Mzansi criticises Shivambu for failing to Report Alleged Corruption Earlier

As previously reported by Briefly News, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi criticised Shivambu for claiming that political parties had planned to steal government funds, yet failing to report the allegations at the time. Zibi questioned why Shivambu, who admitted to being present in the meetings where corruption was allegedly discussed, did not alert law-enforcement authorities sooner.

Zibi said he was concerned that someone could admit to witnessing the planning of corruption, fail to report it, and still expect to be praised. He added that this raises questions about whether politicians themselves may be contributing to the problem.

Social-media users expressed mixed reactions to Shivambu’s threat to report the alleged conspiracy

@AtholT stated:

"Incurable Narcism” is one thing, but having “non-fictional” knowledge of theft of State resources makes it incumbent upon you to lay charges or to give law enforcement officers all the details thereof. Have you done so, @FloydShivambu?"

@patoninxs said:

"In other functioning democracies, Floyd would be interviewed by law enforcement authorities by now."

@godiecm commented:

"So Floyd knew that those people (whom he was once part of,making him an accomplice) were planning on looting state funds and did nothing and expects the people that he’s leading now to trust him?"

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 remarked:

"I believe him. These politicians steal so much, it has to have been mandated by their parties at this point, because they never get fired either!"

@makhosinikk stated:

"This is hearing a person repeatedly warn that he's a criminal but still daring you to elevate him to power. This is more of a dare than canvassing support. He even counts other people who successfully did it."

Shivambu states that Afrika Mayibuye will govern SA

Briefly News previously reported that during the national conference, Shivambu told delegates that Afrika Mayibuye will not only contest and “dominate” the 2026 local elections but will govern South Africa after the 2029 national elections.

“We are not contesting the elections for the sake of it; we are contesting to win so that we can rescue our people,” he said.

Speaking to the 2,000 delegates gathered at the Soweto Convention Centre, he said Afrika Mayibuye has a strong presence in communities neglected by other organisations, and that the limited political options available to Black South Africans strengthens the party’s prospects.

