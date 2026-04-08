Dr Bongani Mncwango Officially Joins IFP, One Month After Removal As MK Party Secretary General
KWAZULU-NATAL - Dr Bongani Mncwango has officially joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
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Dr Mncwango was unveiled as a new IFP member during an event in Durban on 8 April 2026. He was welcomed by party leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Thami Ntuli, and other IFP officials.
His move to a new political home comes less than a month after he was removed as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary General.
Dr Mncwango removed as MK Party SG
On 12 March 2026, Dr Mncwango was removed as the SG of Jacob Zuma’s party. He replaced Floyd Shivambu as the SG in August 2025, holding the post for approximately seven months. He became the party’s seventh SG since its formation in December 2023, and was replaced by Member of Parliament, Sibonelo Nomvalo.
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No specific reasons were given for Mncwango’s removal, and he never publicly announced his resignation from the party as a whole.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za