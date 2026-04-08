KWAZULU-NATAL - Dr Bongani Mncwango has officially joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Dr Bongani Mncwango (middle) has officially joined the IFP and was welcomed by party leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa (right) and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Thami Ntuli (left). Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Dr Mncwango was unveiled as a new IFP member during an event in Durban on 8 April 2026. He was welcomed by party leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Thami Ntuli, and other IFP officials.

His move to a new political home comes less than a month after he was removed as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Secretary General.

Dr Mncwango removed as MK Party SG

On 12 March 2026, Dr Mncwango was removed as the SG of Jacob Zuma’s party. He replaced Floyd Shivambu as the SG in August 2025, holding the post for approximately seven months. He became the party’s seventh SG since its formation in December 2023, and was replaced by Member of Parliament, Sibonelo Nomvalo.

No specific reasons were given for Mncwango’s removal, and he never publicly announced his resignation from the party as a whole.

Source: Briefly News