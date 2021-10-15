Numsa Rejects Amended Offer as Protest Continues: “Almost 2 Weeks but 8% Dololo”

Numsa has rejected an amended pay offer put forward by Seifsa as the union's strike passes the one-week mark

Numsa Secretary-General Irvin Jim credited Seifsa for their offer but set out some additional demands that need to be met

Jim went on to criticise Neasa and Saefa for supposedly not engaging in wage discussions with the union

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa Secretary-General Irvin Jim once again fired shots at various employer associations within the steel and engineering industry. He revealed that only one association provided an offer that was meaningful to the union's strike.

Numsa's strike has been going on for a week, this after the union announced a disagreement with numerous associations that are part of the Metals and Engineering Industry Bargaining Council (Meibc).

Jim criticised the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa) as well as the South African Engineering and Founder's Association (Saefa) for allegedly not taking part in discussions with Numsa since the strike started.

Numsa has rejected an amended pay offer by Seifsa. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He did, however, credit the Steel and Engineering Industry Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) for offering a 6% increase in the first year. According to News24, Jim stated that Seifsa amended their 4% offer to 6% but the Union wants the increase to be put in following each employee's rates rather than following the minimum wage category.

A report by eNCA explained that Seifsa offered a 5% pay increase to the highest-paid employees and a 6% increase to the lowest-paid employees. Numsa is staying strong with its 8% increase demand being across the board.

Social media users respond to continued strike

@barmybok believes:

"NUMSA has had the SEIFSA offer in their pocket since 7th October, they have other motives to extend the strike."

@Davidwashere07 said:

"Another day another dollar, another day avoiding Numsa members whilst getting in and out of work."

@NtsimaneA wrote:

"No man almost 2 weeks but 8 % dololo. Numsa is wasting our time we need to go and work is almost December."

Numsa strike: Union not giving up until 8% increase has been received

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Numsa strike that began last week is expected to continue despite a newer and better deal being offered.

The National Employers Association of South Africa (NEASA) stated they would not be dictated to or held hostage by Numsa. The trade union demanded an 8% plus Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase but NEASA brought a 4.28% increase to the table.

Throughout the ongoing tension, one protestor has already died. With the death and collective bargaining system falling into disarray, neither Numsa nor NEASA have budged.

