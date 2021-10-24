Pheonix residents are planning on holding a mass meeting following the death of murder accused Jeetendra Jaikissoon in custody

Jaikissoon died while in police custody in Durban hospital on Friday and Phoenix residents are furious

Jaikissoon's co-accused, brothers Dylan and Ned Govender are embarking on a hunger strike

DURBAN - Phoenix residents are not happy with the course of events taking place in the trial of murder accused Jeetendra Jaikissoon and brothers Dylan and Ned Govender.

On Friday night, Jaikissoon died in police custody, he was in Durban hospital at the time.

Phoenix residents want answers following the death of murder accused Jeetendra Jaikissoon in police custody. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Residents wanted justice and were not satisfied with how the police were handling the incident.

A mass meeting has been called on Sunday at 2 pm and those still in prison are embarking on a hunger strike.

Phoenix: ANC expected to take DA to SAHRC over “racist” campaigning

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission should expect to receive a grievance from the African National Congress about the Democratic Alliance's controversial Phoenix posters.

On Thursday, 7 October, ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte visited the community north of Durban to address the issue head-on and assess the situation ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

The posters were conceptualised by DA KZN Chairperson Dean Macpherson which capitalised on the racial tension in the community following the civil unrest in July. The signboards read: "The ANC called you racists," and "The DA calls you heroes."

KZN DA releases apology for controversial posters; starts removal process

In other news about the posters, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance has issued an official apology and removed the controversial allegedly racially charged posters in Phoenix, North of Durban.

The apology was issued on Thursday, 7 October by Dean Macpherson, the KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson of the DA, who said the party was currently in the process of removing the posters. He said the message was a sincere attempt to pay tribute to the law-abiding community members of Phoenix who defended their homes during the civil unrest in July.

The posters were not given the green light by DA leader John Steenhuisen, party structures or party campaign leadership.

