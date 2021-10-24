Three armed robbers have made off with weapons and tech devices after looting a Cape Town police station

The thieves disarmed police officers before making off with the stolen goods

An investigation is pending and police members are urging South Africans to come forwards with any information

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thieves have left the community of Sir Lowry’s Pass in the Western Cape rattled after robbing a local police station.

Thieves have left the community of Sir Lowry’s Pass in the Western Cape rattled after robbing a local police station. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It was at around 9 pm when three armed robbers pounced on the station making off with two 9mm service pistols, three cellular telephones and a laptop computer.

According to EWN, the unidentified robber held officers at gunpoint before disarming the startled members and making off with the stolen items. Fortunately, no officers were injured in the incident.

The probe has since been referred to the Hawks, who have launched a manhunt for the three suspects.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

No arrests have been made and the Hawks are investigating reports IOL.

The incident has further raised concerns over poverty-stricken communities and their conflicts with under-resourced police stations.

One officer believes these tensions will not be resolved until communities have better access to goods and services without the need to resort to crime.

Any person who can assist the police to trace suspects is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Shooting spree in Kagiso leaves 6 dead and 3 wounded, wedding celebration nearby

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that six people have been killed and a further three wounded in a shooting spree. A lone gunman entered a house in Kagiso and started shooting on Saturday night.

The homeowner and others were caught in the hail of bullets. When the shooter left he randomly shot at people in the street.

SABC News reported that near to where the violence was taking place, a wedding ceremony was being held.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that the reason for the shooting is not yet known but the police are investigating the charges of murder and attempted murder according to News24.

The police are hunting for the shooter.

Source: Briefly.co.za