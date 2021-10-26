A man from Durban was found dead in an affluent neighbourhood in La Lucia on Tuesday morning

Reports state that the man had been driving a fancy car when he was shot at and he subsequently crashed into a gate

The reason behind his brutal death is currently unknown and the SAPS has opened a case of murder

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The South African Police Services is currently investigating the reason why a Durban man was shot at while driving his vehicle.

The incident took place in the north of Durban on Tuesday morning, 26 October.

A man was fatally shot in Durban on Tuesday morning. Image: Emer-G-Med KZN

Source: Facebook

The man's luxury car is said to have crashed into the gate of a La Lucia business after it was hailed with bullets, according to TimesLIVE.

Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med spokesperson says police and paramedic services were called to a shooting on Armstrong avenue just after 8am. Upon assessment of the man, paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and his body. News24 reports that the reasons for the man's killing are currently unknown, however, it is suspected that it was hit.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, SAPS spokesperson says a murder encases has been opened at the Durban North Police Station. The man is believed to be anywhere between the age of 30 and 45.

Shooting spree in Kagiso leaves 6 dead and 3 wounded, wedding celebration nearby

Briefly News previously reported that six people have been killed and a further three wounded in a shooting spree. A lone gunman entered a house in Kagiso and started shooting on Saturday night.

The homeowner and others were caught in the hail of bullets. When the shooter left he randomly shot at people in the street.

SABC News reported that near to where the violence was taking place, a wedding ceremony was being held. Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that the reason for the shooting is not yet known but the police are investigating the charges of murder and attempted murder according to News24.

Birthday party nightmare: 1 dead, 7 injured in drive-by

Mitchells Plain shooting In similar news, the community of Mitchells Plain has been struck by tragedy following a mass shooting.

Source: Briefly.co.za