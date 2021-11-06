Brown Locusts Descend Across the Northern Cape, 1st Outbreak of the Season

Swarms of wild locusts have returned for the first time this year to parts of the Northern Cape

The insects made their way to the province due to increased rain and a change in weather patterns

Experts warn the swarms could stay for some time due to increased rains

Parts of The Northern Cape have been hit by the first brown locust outbreak of the season, The Department of Agriculture and Environmental Affairs confirmed on Friday.

Swarms of wild locusts have returned for the first time this year to parts of the Northern Cape. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The pesky insects made their way to the province due to increased rain and changes in weather patterns in the region. The good rains in the area over the past few weeks also mean residents of the Northern Cape can expect more locust swarms in the coming months, EWN reports.

The department reports the locusts had been seen in some parts of the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme districts. They'd also been seen in Niekerkshoop, Sutherland and Richmond, eNCA reports.

