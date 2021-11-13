“Enjoy My City”: Benni Maccarthy Welcomes Siya Kolisi to Edinburgh

Former Bafana Bafana star Benni MacCarthy jokingly welcomed Siya Kolisi to 'his' city

Siya Kolisi posted some amazing snaps of Edinburgh on his Instagram page prompting the hilarious comment from Benni

Fans swarmed Kolisi's comment section to wish him luck with his next fixture against the Scottish rugby team

Former Bafana Bafana footballer Benni MacCarthy welcomed Siya Kolisi to Edinburgh in a comment on the Springbok captain's Instagram page.

"Enjoy my City bro, wish I was there to treat you to some Haggis ."

Benni jokingly told Siya Kolisi to try some haggis while he enjoyed 'his' city. Photo credit: @bennimac17, @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to the historic streets of Edinburgh, Scotland to give South Africans a chance to see the sights.

He has been making the most of his European tour and made a lot people jealous with his amazing snaps on his Instagram page.

The beautiful city is home to many historic buildings and beautiful scenes.

He captioned the post with the following:

"☕️ and beautiful buildings with @grant9_williams."

Fans welcomed him to the city and social media users took to the comment section to react

wesselcoetzee:

"Yes boy, miss you brother! Stop drinking Costas ."

faichnie:

"My favourite team in my favourite town (2nd only to Cape Town of course) "

seamfreeunderwear:

"Wher’s yr kilt, lad?"

chowdownwithwayne:

"Love Edinburgh, another victory please Chief."

Source: Briefly.co.za