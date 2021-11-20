Cyril Ramaphosa doffed his hat to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies after their historic CAF Women's Champions League win

The South Africans beat Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt

Apart from some criticism, football fans flooded the president's mentions to reciprocate his message of congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for pulling off a historic victory in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League on Friday.

The South Africans beat Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in Cairo in an exciting clash at the 30th June Stadium that had all the hallmarks of a women's side exacting revenge for Bafana Bafana's controversial loss to Ghana last Sunday.

Ramaphosa has congratulated Sundowns Ladies for the utterly remarkable. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Sundowns Ladies' victory has since drawn praise far and wide, not least from Ramaphosa, who undoubtedly had been keeping a close eye on the encounter before the final whistle signalled the country's ascent into the clouds.

Taking to his presidential Twitter account, Ramaphosa, who recently turned 69, hailed Sundowns Ladies' emphatic triumph saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Women’s Champions League. You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done, and enjoy your celebration."

Emulating Champions League heroics

The president's acknowledgment qualifies the significance of Sundowns Ladies' win as it launches them into an illustrious club of women's teams that have lifted the Champions League alongside their male counterparts in their respective nations.

Spanish outfit Barcelona are the only other football side to win both the men's and women's titles, the latter doing so on 16 May 2021 in a match played at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Plenty of passionate South African football supporters reciprocated the president's message, while others, naturally, directed a barrage of criticism his way on non-football-related matters.

South Africans full of praise

Below, Briefly News takes a look at the outpouring of praise for Sundowns Ladies on their emphatic victory.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"Thank you, President Cyril Ramaphosa Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team made us very proud, even us celebs are proud to tell our peers from other countries that we are South Africans because of this team."

@thirsty_sphe said:

"What's left is for Bafan Bafana to beat Ghana in the replay. By the way khoyeke le kaka yomqundu wokucima ugesi namanzi yezwa? And we'll celebrate the whole December no Level 5 sh*t pls."

@uLoyiso_ added:

"They can easily beat @orlandopirates with a big score and still keep a clean sheet. Don't fight me I have asthma."

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane pays emotional tribute to Hlompho Kekana

Meanwhile, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane paid tribute to his former skipper Hlompho Kekana, who was released by the club on Thursday.

Briefly News reported that the club announced they reached an amicable agreement with the veteran midfielder and he will now look for a new football home.

In an emotional message on social media, Mosimane said he enjoyed working with the Zebediela-born star and that he is one of the greatest.

Mosimane is now in charge of Al Ahly and together with ‘KK’, are credited for leading the Tshwane giants to their first-ever CAF Champions League title back in 2016 when they downed Zamalek.

Mosimane wrote:

“Captain my Captain! Hlompho Kekana, what an honour to have had the opportunity to work with you. Thank you for being one of the greatest people in the football community.”

Source: Briefly.co.za