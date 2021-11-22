Murder-accused Flavio Hlabangwane allegedly tried to take his own life for the second time since his arrest

Hlabangwane was found with dismembered body parts in his fridge at his home in Protea Glen, Soweto

Hlabangwane is currently being kept in the hospital section in Johannesburg Prison and will be applying for a mental state evaluation

JOHANNESBURG - 26-year-old Flavio Hlabangwane, the man being accused of murder for allegedly having chopped up body parts in his fridge, reportedly tried to kill himself for the second time.

The body parts were discovered by his girlfriend in the room he had been renting in Protea Glen.

Hlabangwane's latest suicide attempt led to his court appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court being postponed. His attempt to kill himself is said to have taken place on Monday morning, 22 November, according to TimesLIVE.

Hlabangwane was being held at Moroka police station before his suicide attempt, however, the presiding magistrate gave an order that he kept under supervision in the hospital section of Johannesburg Prison.

Hlabangwane's legal representation plans to make an application to have his mental state assessed. He will make another court appearance on 30 November to face murder charges, reports eNCA.

Hlabangwane's first suicide attempt took place after he had been arrested by the police.

Hlabangwane's legal aid application gets denied

The murder accused's previous legal representative told the court on Monday that his legal aid application had been refused because he does not meet the requirements to have a state-appointed attorney.

It has been found that the 26-year-old has the financial means to appoint a lawyer.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the developments in Hlangwane's case:

