A rare mint condition 1986 Toyota Cressida sedan has recently gone up for sale for a cool R1.1 million

The Japanese car, with a shade over 100 000km on the clock, has found a home at High Select Auto in Midrand

The dealership has said the Cressida will be kept in a museum until the right buyer comes along

A showroom condition 1986 Toyota Cressida 2.4 GLE with automatic transmission has been put up for sale by a Gauteng dealership, claiming it as a one of a kind original in South Africa and likely the continent.

It's exactly with this in mind that High Select Auto in Midrand has priced the metallic green box-shaped Japanese car at a jaw-dropping R1.1 million. Another surprise is that the Cressida has racked up mileage of just a shade over 100 000km on the clock.

A 1980s Toyota Cressida is on sale for more than R1 million at a dealership in Midrand. Image: Autotrader

The man tasked with overseeing the sale of the iconic transporter, Waseem Fareed, is convinced that with all the neat specs it packs, including original black carpets and wheel caps, it is well worth every cent.

“The original rubber mats are generally the first to wear out, and the interior is original, giving the car its brand-new from the showroom look. The interior panels are free of abrasions,” Fareed told IOL.

“Its original factory-fitted radio is still intact, the engine looks like the interior; as new as one that had just been manufactured. Repair work has never been carried out on the vehicle, and a gentle turning of the key starts the car.”

Not willing to buy it? Not a problem

Fareed said there was no intention of rushing the vehicle's sale. Instead, it's meant for a car museum that the dealership is in the process of creating.

"If a buyer out there appreciates it enough to want to pay the price, then it will be sold. If not, we are happy to keep it in our museum. It has a great history which one can't easily purchase.”

It is understood various bidders have come forward to get their hands on the gem. However, Fareed said special notice should be given to a mutual agreement between the buyer and the seller regardless of the current economic climate.

Fareed, who has been in the car sales business for almost two decades, said the Cressida's book value should not matter as long as a buyer with a deep enough pocket to afford it comes along.

The South African reported that in an online advert by Autotrader, the vehicle had hardly been tampered with since it was released, which again informs the hefty price attached.

“One of the most original 35-year-old cars with just a few minor touch-ups. It still has its original taillights and headlights. It's one of the cleanest in South Africa and probably in the world,” said the online automotive classifieds advertising website.

