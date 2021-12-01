The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has stated that 4373 new cases pf Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours

Gauteng remains the province with the most Covid-19 cases, as it accounts for 72% of the new cases

South Africa has a high Covid-19 recovery rate, but needs to improve its vaccination figure for people to be properly protected

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported that 4373 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, 72% of which were reported in Gauteng.

South Africa's current Covid-19 case number total is 2 968 052. 21 deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa's death toll up to 89 843.

While Gauteng retains its first-place position for recording the newest Covid-19 cases, the province is followed by the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the North West, EWN reports.

Covid figures and vaccination rate

According to TimesLIVE, A further 119 people have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, driving the total number of people currently receiving treatment in hospital for the virus up to 2414.

Despite South Africa currently having a recovery rate of 96%, the NICD is still urging people to get vaccinated.

Only 24.3% of South Africans are fully vaccinated, as many people have put off going for their second dose of Pfizer due to vaccine hesitancy.

South Africans react to latest Covid-19 numbers

@Khumbu_M believes:

"Records after records. They are busy cooking them."

@Loyiso909 asked:

"When are you reporting on the stats of harm and/death caused by vaccines?"

@Bello_LillyB shared:

@MujaheedDaniel3 said:

"Please lockdown Gauteng and leave the rest of us alone."

@Arthursphere shared:

"All this is false."

@Hlanyos said:

Source: Briefly.co.za