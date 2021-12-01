Organisers of the Ballito Rage festival were forced to cancel the event after 36 people tested positive for the coronavirus

Attendees of the event, as well as employees, were all required to get vaccinated before attending the matric event

Some South Africans believe that event should go on since everyone who is in attendance has been inoculated

DURBAN - The matric event of the year known as the Ballito Rage festival has now been cancelled after 32 guests and four staffers tested positive for Covid19.

Last year's party event was labelled a superspreader event after close to a thousand matriculants tested positive for the coronavirus just as they returned home.

36 people tested positive for Covid19 at the Ballito Rage festival, which led to the event being cancelled. Image: Getty Images/Stock

The organisers of the event had made a commitment not to repeat last year's disaster by mandating attendees and employees to be vaccinated and subjecting them to mandatory Covid testing, according to News24.

The organisers expressed dismay over the cancellation of the event but noted that we are living in unprecedented times.

Ticket holders will be informed at a later stage with more information about the next steps regarding refunds according to EWN. The event was cancelled a day after it kicked off.

Take a look at what South Africans had to say about the Matric Rage cancellation:

@SakhileAzania said:

"30 days earlier not a single person tested positive."

@EdS_888 said:

"This should not have happened in the first place…"

@gmalau32 said:

"It should go ahead if they are vaccinated what should be the problem because we are told they won't be seriously sick and go to the hospital."

@RNaidoo said:

"So even though parents knew the new flu variant is out they still sent their kids? ‍♂️"

@Thuso1Africa said:

"So kids can't party but politicians are allowed to campaign to be voted into power to loot taxpayer's money?"

