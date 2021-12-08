South African motorists are unhappy with the state of roads and they are now lashing out at Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula

Some social media users feel Mbalula is not doing enough to fix the roads after one peep says his tyre was damaged due to a pothole

However, some Twitter users feel the account holder was rude to the minister and they hope he deals with him decisively

A young local driver has tagged Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula in his complaint about bad roads in Mzansi. The social media account holder says he hit a pothole and his tyre and rim are badly damaged.

The guy drives an Audi and headed online to share a snap of his damaged rim, lashing out at the embattled minister. Looking at the reactions and the post, some people are also sharing their accounts after suffering damages to their vehicles.

It seems many peeps are complaining about potholes and they have had to part ways with large amounts of money to fix their cars. The stunning woman wrote on Twitter:

“I hit a pothole, @MbalulaFikile.”

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's name is the centre of attention on social media. Image: @GodesOshun/FikileMbalula/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Bilos said:

“I once successfully claimed from these people. It took a couple of months but I got my money back. Try it, you've got nothing to lose. Good luck!”

@Jakaja_S said:

“Lucky you, they wanted a lot of administration from me only to respond after 15 months rejecting my claim.”

@Kev_Heightz said:

“I had to change a tyre too two days ago along the Durban M4 freeway in the morning too.”

@PalesaMkhonto said:

“A few weeks ago, I had to change a tyre, balance and align my car because wawu guy's sidibana nemigodi on the roads.”

@Mos_057 said:

“Two bubbles because of potholes and only had a few months with the tyres.”

@Mongezimhadebe said:

“Kuthiwa indima ka hulumeni wasekhaya ukuvala ama pothole. Hhayi uNgqongqoshe wezokuThutha. Manje uBaba Fikile ungenaphi yena la?”

@Inqoko-nqoko said:

“This might not even be in the jurisdiction of the ministry! A whole evangelist and professional calling an elder so! I wish he deals with you decisively!”

