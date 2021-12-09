Nando’s has just clapped back at a disappointed customer who says he is now a single man after he was dumped by his lover

The guy says he bought his girl a quarter chicken from Nando’s but he is now lonely after the lady sent him packing

The fast-food store responded in a funny manner, suggesting the guy should have spoiled his bae with a full chicken to ensure she stayed

A local man says he was dumped by his girlfriend after going out of his way to spoil the lady. The social media account holder argues that he bought a quarter chicken meal for his bae.

He continues to say the lemon and herb meal was bought at Nando's but she sadly ended their union anyway. The chap is now disappointed and headed to Twitter to post a funny snap and he is obviously broken.

The famous restaurant store didn’t waste a single minute to return the jab and they clapped back by offering a hilarious comment. The Twitter account holder, @PaulMazibuko5, posted on his timeline:

“Akulahle umuntu lapho sowumthengele iquarter chicken meal ye lemon and herb e Nandos... abafazi banjani vele?”

A local customer was grilled by Nando's after he was dumped by his bae. Image: @PaulMazibuko5/Twitter/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The fast-food outlet reacted with a bomb and South Africans are now sharing their comments to the viral post. They suggested that the guy should have opted for a full chicken and he would still be in love. The admin said:

“Nawe Paul, why didn’t you get the full chicken? Bheka manje.”

The post reads:

@SCMojela1 said:

“She didn't stay even after getting her @NandosSA... aowa she is..”

@Buyanin said:

“Giving this energy now, what happened??”

@GuptaLesiba said:

“Order, honourable admin, order. Why are you like this though?”

@IamVenessa said:

“I died an unspoken deadly death.”

@DexterSchalk said:

“Iquarter chicken and full chicken 6 no 9, at least it's all sensual ene herbs and lemon unlike lo 9/9 we mjolo.”

@Hlophephilani said:

“Eish le response.”

