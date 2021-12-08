The local social media space is entertained by a young man who is seen getting a smack from his girlfriend in a viral video

The chap hugged his bae and later knelt down to tie his shoes but the lady thought he was proposing and beat him with her handbag

The video clip is gaining popularity on TikTok and there are hilarious reactions to the clip as some men say they need peace from the opposite gender

A young man who pranked his partner is going viral on social media as his video is now gaining traction on many social media channels. The young lad can be seen in a video as he meets his lover.

The two lovebirds start by greeting each other and they exchanged hugs as the footage plays. The guy surprisingly goes down on his knee in what looks like a shopping mall.

The woman is so shaken and could not contain her excitement but it turns out that the guy is only trying to tie his shoes. The woman can be seen listening to the guy who explains himself but the party is spoiled.

The woman hits the guy with her bag and decides to leave him standing there as he tries to calm her down. The video is posted by @Certified_ Iceyy on TikTok and it has sparked massive interest on the popular networking platform. The guy captioned the viral clip:

“Just when you thought he’s gonna propose hahaha.”

A young is keeping saffas in stitches after her bae thought he is proposing. Image: @Certified-Iceyy/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Abby said:

“I am at my funeral hahaha.”

@Vicxy_07 said:

“She was having 100000% trust that he was gonna propose hahaha.”

@Cfespiritu Said:

“Hahaha.”

@Nero said:

“Hahaha, hugs of excitement.”

@Ligth232

“The girl is really excited.”

@RochelleGuil said:

“The boy’s reaction hahaha.”

@Aaidit_Qaweem said:

“Poor guy tying his shoes.”

@User8703 said:

“Imagine in the front of many people.”

@Vpro_Shadow said:

“I thought she saw a snake or something hahaha.”

@Narutoboy341 said:

“That’s just sad.”

@Tubatsephala said:

“We can’t even tie our shoes in peace now, hebanna. Mara basadi.”

Source: Briefly.co.za