A group of military veterans in Pietermartizburg protested outside their apartment block after hearing that they're facing eviction

The South African government promised the veterans would receive houses but they have been told they will be evicted without any sign of their promised housing

President Ramaphosa has said that he will be pushing for legal protection for military veterans in South Africa

PIETERMARITZBURG - Yesterday (12 December), a group of military veterans living in the Aloe Ridge apartment block in Pietermaritzburg held a protest to demonstrate their opposition to being evicted from their homes.

The group protested by blocking off roads to the complex and singing struggle songs outside the building's main entrance. The police were present at the protest but maintained a safe distance from the veterans.

According to The Witness, the government had promised that the veterans would receive houses and that they would then move from Aloe Ridge to their new homes. However, the veterans are facing eviction and have not received keys to the houses which they were promised.

President Ramaphosa has promised to assist military veterans in Pietermaritzburg who are facing eviction.

Ramaphosa's reaction to military veterans' protest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is pushing for the Military Veterans Act to be tabled in Parliament in 2022. This amendment will provide a legal definition of a military veteran and state what their rights are in terms of housing, healthcare and burial.

Ramaphosa noted that veterans were willing to die for their country and should be treated accordingly, TimesLIVE reports. The deputy president, David Mabuza, is chairing a task team in this regard.

“The proposed structure will be finalised upon the completion of the amendment bill to ensure that the reviewed structure supports the new mandate of the department,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africans react to protesting military veterans

@gavinkinnear1 said:

"What a joke, so now it is legal to invade property and government will foot the bill. Lawlessness prevails and government supports it."

@SkywalkerOne1 remarked:

"Well, that's how you set a precedent."

@JasonHol84 shared:

"Again criminal behaviour rewarded by the ANC, no consequences for thieves and criminals."

@LifestyleZ18 believe:

"That is humane decision. Hopefully, they will complete their houses ASAP so that these veterans can lead a dignified life."

@RogerNelsonROGE said:

"So our taxes been squandered again."

