The Free State Department of Education is committing to releasing the results of the National Senior Certificate on time

A storm wreaked havoc on the Albert Moroka High School situated in Thaba Nchu, used as a marking centre inside

One person from the 112 markers who were present was reportedly injured after the storm blew off the marking centre's roof

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Matriculants in the Free State are holding their breath in hopes that the education department in the province delivers on its vow to release the 2021 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Department of Education (GDE) results on time.

The update follows a storm that damaged a marking centre inside Albert Moroka High School situated in Thaba Nchu, east of Botshabelo, SABC News reported. Elijah Mhlanga, the National Basic Education spokesperson in the province, indicated that the damage to the centre was extensive.

The matric exam results in the Free State are expected to be released on time. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the number of Business Studies paper two and Accounting paper two examinations at the marking centre covering the entire province were 16 000 and 9 000, respectively.

"We don't anticipate there will be a delay in the release of the results. The end date for marking is expected to be 22 December. We believe we still have time. We are currently going through everything, detail by detail," Mhlanga said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hail storm causes extensive damage

Briefly News has it on good authority that officials from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Umalusi Council, which sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training, made their way to Thaba Nchu as part of an oversight visit to the centre.

In a previous report carried by News24, one person was injured after the storm blew off the roof of the marking centre as the high school was pelted with hail. At least 112 markers who were present at the centre were forced to run for cover inside the hall.

The school hall, a classroom, a section of toilets, and an old staff room building all sustained damage. Following the disaster, the marking centre has been relocated to the Louis Botha Secondary School in Bloemfontein, but with no prospect of a re-write of the two papers, Mhlanga noted.

Locals ask tough questions online

South Africans on social media, matriculants who sat down for the 2021 exams, in particular, asked about a specific date for when the results would be released. Briefly News took to the comments section to unearth all the reactions.

@Danny Mahlangu wrote:

"Where will they find marks for the destroyed papers."

@Ciampa Mgiba IV said:

"When are the results going to be released?"

@Matsefana Jafter Ngwanatsomane added:

"Sorry next year all grade 12 except those who were repeating must go back reason the universities are closed and plus Nasfas is broke."

@Manenzhe Mulatedzi Abednego wondered:

"When are we going to receive our results?"

@Leroy Khule Khumalo ventured:

"What about those results who are completely destroyed by the storm? Will there be a re write?"

Matric markers in Limpopo complain about bad working conditions

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that after testing positive for Covid-19, 23 matric examination paper markers in Limpopo were sent home. Thirteen of those who tested positive were from a marking centre at Northern Academy Secondary School in Polokwane.

The Limpopo Department of Education confirmed that they are currently self-isolating as a result of their positive tests. Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said they have also notified close contacts about the test results.

Markers at the centre stated the conditions at the hostel in which they are staying for the duration of the marking were appalling. They stated that some of the rooms and toilets have mould, reported TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za