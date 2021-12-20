A severe rainstorm hit Mahikeng, causing property damage and loss of life due to insufficient drainage

Over 100 people became homeless due to the storm wrecking their houses and many also lost their animals

Residents accused the local municipality of not supporting them in weatherproofing their homes against natural disasters

MAHIKENG - North West province has been experiencing heavy rainstorms, especially in Moretele Municipality in Mahikeng, where more than 100 properties were damaged, mostly due to insufficient drainage.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued extreme weather warnings for the province as more heavy rainfall is expected in the upcoming days.

According to SABC News, residents asked their local municipality to assist them in taking both precautionary and reactionary measures against the rain but to no avail. Many people have flooded homes and no way of fixing the issue.

Extreme rainfall in Mahikeng has destroyed over 100 houses and residents do not know how to fix the issue. Image: Meng Zhongde/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eastern Cape also experiences extreme weather

Last week, a heavy thunderstorm caused significant damage in the OR District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, including property damage and loss of life. News24 reports that six people and 233 animals were killed by the storm.

Besides the deaths that took place, the storm also resulted in 142 people becoming homeless due to property damage and 19 people sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment. SAWS has warned residents of the municipalities that further severe storms could occur in the next few days.

"These storms could contain large amounts of small hail, heavy downpours, excessive lighting and strong damaging winds," SAWS said.

Reactions to harsh storms and heavy rainfall

Mzwandile Pikoli said:

"So sad that nobody can help them permanently. The government must wake up and build houses for them. Every year fires and floods destroy people's shacks there."

Abby Scholtz asked:

"Where are the ward counsellors to assist the people?

Stephanus Jesaja Heunis remarked:

"I knew it's gonna snow on Christmas."

Bonga Rozani shared:

"So much to deal with for these guys. The poor drainage system in Mafikeng and lack of tools and transport to combat their work. Saw them struggling to unblock a drain in town. They were using a tree branch, imagine."

King Kgosie said:

"They must be well prepared when coming to North West and mustn't come with an attitude."

