Cape Town Honours Tutu’s Memory, Ramaphosa’s Tribute to the Late Archbishop

The City of Cape Town is lighting up City Hall and Table Mountain in purple in honour of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a speech honouring the legacy and memory of Tutu as a social justice activist

Condolence books have been provided by the City of Cape Town outside St George's Cathedral for people to write messages in

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is paying tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu by lighting up City Hall and Table Mountain with purple lights, Tutu's signature colour.

The lights were first shone last night (26 December) and will continue each night until Saturday 1 January 2022, which is the date of Tutu's funeral in Cape Town.

“As people here and around the world see Cape Town’s famous mountain lit up in purple, we hope it helps to remember and honour Cape Town’s greatest resident and all that he stood for," the City said.

The City of Cape Town will shine purple lights on City Hall and Table Mountain to honour Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Remembering the late archbishop

Condolence books have been provided for people to write their tributes to Tutu outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where his funeral will take place. Good Things Guy reports that the City urges everyone who can to take time to write in the book.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the long list of public figures who have shared tributes to Tutu. According to SABC News, Ramaphosa referred to Tutu as a symbol of social justice.

South African flags will be flown at half-mast this week in honour of Tutu, both locally and abroad. Ramaphosa acknowledged that the archbishop's prolonged illness did not make his loss easier to process.

Reactions to City of Cape Town's tribute to Tutu

@Maqondo_Y asked:

"Can we spend the same energy in ensuring we eradicate shacks and pit toilets in previous disadvantaged areas?"

@ExploringSA said:

"Waiting to get out of my Covid isolation and will be coming through to pay respects to an amazing human."

@shakooras shared:

"Well done @geordinhl and the community. Great efforts."

@StormerFreak said:

"Wow, it look stunning!"

