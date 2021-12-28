The ANC is gearing up for its 110th-anniversary celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday, 8 January next year

Ahead of the commemoration at Peter Mokaba Stadium, guests will have the opportunity to join politicians at a table

The various packages to attend the event have been confirmed, with a seat next to President Cyril Ramaphosa costing R1.2 million

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to host its 110th-anniversary celebrations at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 8 January.

It will be the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that an actual gala event is held after the party cancelled its celebrations due to the deadly wave last year, which saw President Cyril Ramphosa mark the occasion virtually, IOL reported.

And with just over one week to go, information on the various packages available for people to scoop up to attend this year's extravagant precursor event has emerged.

TimesLIVE reported that a place at the table that will seat Ramaphosa at the hybrid event – as the party looks to lower numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions – will set attendees back by R1.2 million.

The event is an annual precursor to the governing party's commemoration, with those looking to be in attendance having the liberty to choose any one of the eight packages available.

The event is used as a fundraiser crucial to replenish the party's coffers, whose financial woes have been well-documented as, up until last week, it struggled to pay the salaries of its employees for three months.

Cheaper packages available

Briefly News has it on good authority that there are up to six seats up for grabs at the presidential table. Dubbed the "titanium package", four additional people can be accommodated at the exclusive table.

Anyone looking to sit next to deputy president David Mabuza should be prepared to fork out R1 million, while a seat next to the party's national chairperson and treasurer-general, Gwede Mantashe and Paul Mashatile, respectively, will cost R95 000.

Guests who are more economically-minded will have any one of three cheaper options at the gala to choose from, including a "silver package", which will see a guest hosted by a yet-to-be-announced minister or premier at a cost of R37 500.

A seat next to a deputy minister or a Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) will come at a cost of R25 000, R10 000 if next to a "distinguished guest", while the cheapest seat will cost R5 000.

Ramaphosa set to speak at ANC's birthday party

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the ANC is forging ahead with preparations for its 110th birthday party. However, for various reasons, many South Africans believe the move is ill-advised.

The party confirmed the celebrations, which are always much-anticipated by supporters, will go ahead. But unlike previous birthday parties that have been large-scale events, the ANC said it will only allow 2 000 people to attend the event, according to TimesLIVE.

The ANC's birthday festivities are traditionally preceded by a week-long program in which the party's leadership interacts with regular citizens, but there is currently no indication if that will happen next year, reports SowetanLIVE.

