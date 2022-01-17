Fikile Mbalula went to Bellville to inspect the Cape Town Northern Line and the Western Cape Rail Management and Traffic Control Centre

CAPE TOWN - This morning (17 January) Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport, went to Bellville to inspect the Cape Town Northern Line and the Western Cape Rail Management and Traffic Control Centre. While there he boarded one of the new blue Prasa trains.

"This train will be rolled out nationally and this will improve our services. We will be spending around R7 billion to improve the services overhauled," Mbalula said.

The State of Disaster, which was implemented by the South African government as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, forced Prasa to suspend rail travel until further notice, News24 reports. Now that restrictions have been eased, Mbalulu hopes that rail travel can reach its previous revenue level.

Fikile Mbalula conducted an inspection of the Northern Line in Cape Town and boarded a new blue Prasa train from Bellville. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula addresses railway vandalism

During his inspection, Mbalula addressed the spate of vandalism at railway stations and on trains, according to IOL. This vandalism has rendered certain lines unusable and has often been paired with theft of cables and tracks.

Mbalula was joined by Thembisile Patekile, who is the Western Cape police commissioner, as well as stakeholders from the City of Cape Town and Prasa. Together they inspected how far Prasa's renewal project and new train rollout has come.

This project's goal is to provide much-needed upgrades to various train stations and to provide better trains to travel between these stations, which have been nicknamed "the people's train."

South Africans react to Mbalula's rail inspection

@rhipkin remarked:

"He is moaning at his own incompetence."

@GeorgeJSekonya suggested:

"Or he can beef up security and leave bemoaning to the vandals who'd have to find legit livelihoods?"

@DoreenMorris asked:

"And how is the Central Line around Bonteheuwel, Lavistown, Unibel doing minister @fikilembalula?"

@LarcosMard believes:

"Fikile Mbalula must retire from any minister position in SA."

