CAPE TOWN - Yesterday evening (18 January), a cash-in-transit heist near the N7 offramp left four people injured. Emergency services, including ER24 and Cape Metro EMS, rushed to the scene to help the injured people.

"Local authorities were already on the scene, assessing the situation and diverting the traffic," Russel Meiring, an ER24 spokesperson, said.

The emergency services staff conducted assessments of the four injured people and found that most of their wounds were due to gunshots. They also discovered that a security guard sustained minor head injuries, News24 reports.

Looters arrive at the scene of the heist

According to The South African, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the police, said that looters descended on the scene of the heist and escaped carrying money they had taken from the site.

Netshiunda added that the accident was caused when a Jeep suddenly stopped in the middle of the N7, and in trying to avoid the Jeep, a cash-in-transit vehicle crashed with a delivery vehicle. The suspects have been arrested and stand accused of using explosives to access the cash-in-transit van's safe.

While the suspects are in police custody, law enforcement authorities have launched a 72-hour plan to find and arrest looters who took money from the crime scene. However, the amount that was stolen has not yet been made public.

